Officials responding to potential pay hike for ECGRA’s executive director

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority board and its executive director are in the spotlight tonight after we learned the organization is considering a pay increase for Perry Wood that some might consider rather hefty.

A Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority board member wishing to remain anonymous telling JET 24 Action News that board members of ECGRA are considering pay increase proposals for executive director Perry Wood.

One increase proposal that we are told is 36%. That would bring Wood’s salary to an estimated $135,000.

“It’s kind of unique in its function/mission. I know that in the past, past raises have come under scrutiny, but they are an autonomous authority.” said Andre Horton, Liaison.

County Council member Andre Horton said he will hold any judgments on a pay increase until a final decision is made on Wood’s contract.

In 2017, ECGRA was under fire when County Council questioned ECGRA expenses. It was revealed that the organization responsible for distributing casino gaming funds was paying for Wood to get another college degree.

Both County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Director of Administration Gary Lee act as liaison to the board of ECGRA. Board members are appointed by Erie County Council.

We spoke with Dahlkemper who says she wrote a letter to the board regarding the matter, as required. Dahlkemper did not disclose what she said in the letter saying.

“I’d rather not. This is an internal discussion happening at ECGRA. I’d rather not. It’s completely up to that board to make their decision. They are a separate authority and they have the right and ability to make a decision.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper explaining funding comes from county gaming.

“I always look at ECGRA fund as being public funds that belong to the taxpayers of Erie County. So, there lays my concern and interest in how their money is expanded.” Dahlkemper said.

ECGRA released a statement saying it’s not permitted to comment on personnel issues. However, the organization did confirm they are preparing the terms of a contract renewal.

“Working towards a successful contract renewal with two goals in mind: 1. Maintaining a stable and successful organization that is a good steward of public dollars and 2. Providing fair compensation commensurate with qualifications and performance.”

“We have to make sure all of this fall into place and to make sure it is transparent. So, from the administration standpoint, we just want to ensure everything is transparent on that aspect.” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration.

According to the ECGRA website, the board is expected to meet on March 19th.