Officials rule the judgement of officer who shot and killed suspect reasonable, lawful...

A video was shown during a news conference with the Erie County DA's office today showing the shooting death of 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa on Thursday, August 23rd.

Though Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook is ruling the death of 36-year-old Matthew Orrenmaa a homicide, the result of a gunshot wound to the trunk, the DA's office has found that the officer was reasonable and lawful in his actions.

Orrenmaa was fatally shot after State Police were called to Elk Park Road near the railroad tracks, just after 5pm Thursday. The two troopers were responding to reports of a suspicious man in the area. According to police, when they arrived, they had a brief encounter with Orrenmaa, leading to one of the troopers firing the fatal shot.

The video showed Orrenmaa heading toward the cop and reaching for something that turned out to be a black and silver electric razor. Investigations also turned up a suicide note from Matthew stating "To loved ones, I am truly sorry for all I have drug you through. I love you all. Love Truly, Matthew Orrenmaa. My children, do not be disappointed!"

They also found paperwork from an Ohio veteran's hospital showing that Orrenmaa had sought help or was treated for suicidal ideations on August 17th.

The DA's office, for these reasons, has ruled that the officers were just in their actions and say the incident looks like suicide by cop.

According to the police report, first aid was provided and Orrenmaa was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, a little more than an hour after he was shot.

One of Orrenmaa's friends did reach out to us speaking to his character, saying he carried himself with honor and integrity and he was a great friend.

