It’s been decades since it was operational, but the environmental impacts of a former paper manufacturer linger.

The results of the most recent testing at the old Quinn-T property have left neighbors concerned.

A front hoe was clearing debris Friday morning at the former Quinn-T Tech and Paper and Boards property.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority now owns the property which has been designated a brownfield site. The organization is heading up a cleanup effort funded by taxpayer dollars.

But their latest soil and groundwater testing revealed that unsafe levels of hazardous chemicals including arsenic and lead remain on site.

“What that means is for us to continue to investigate further through additional soil samples, ensure that we do everything we can across the entire four-and-a-half acres testing-wise so we know what we’re looking at before we can remediate,” said Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

Prolonged exposure to the types of dangerous contaminants found on this site has been linked to serious health concerns ranging from reproductive issues to cancer.

We spoke to residents who live across the street from the contaminated property.

“I walk past the place. So, yeah I have some concerns for me, myself, as well as my family,” said Raheem Khuda, neighbor.

But Mengine said the site, which is fenced-in, doesn’t pose an immediate threat to neighbors.

“It’s not a health hazard to the neighbors. There’s nothing they need to be worried about, it was a bigger concern three years ago when people were living in there,” Mengine went on to say.

While there is no longer a homeless a homeless encampment on site, people do illegally dump there, posing a risk to themselves and slowing down the progress of the cleanup.