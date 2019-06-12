Officials say Imperial Buffet to be demolished

Just a month after the Imperial Buffet caught fire, sources say the space occupied by the former buffet will most likely be demolished due to the fire damage.

Millcreek Chief Code Officer Caleb Dixon says multiple structural violations were found throughout the entire complex.

Dixon could not comment saying whether the violations caused the fire at the Imperial Buffet as the investigation is still ongoing.

“Because of the damage they are going to have to demolish it. The owner is now aware of these problems so they can look out for them in the future,” said Caleb Dixon.

Dixon says code enforcement officers are continuing to make visits ensure complex violations are fixed.