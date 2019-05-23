Officials say taxes are inevitable in Erie School District’s Financial recovery plan

Officials with the Erie School District say they’ll take every situation one at a time when it comes to the financial recovery plan. Ultimately, the Secretary of education said that if the school board doesn’t like something in the plan they’ll need to find other ways to balance the budget. After that present it to the Secretary for review and approval.

The plan includes tax increases but the school officials say those are inevitable. “Our goal is to keep them to a minimum,” said Superintendent Brian Polito. Financial administrator Charles Zogby thinks that it’s time to implement the plan. “I understand people don’t like tax increases but that is part of the cost,” said Zogby.

Zogby is optimistic and thinks the school board will understand that there aren’t any free options. Officials say the plan will help the school district continue to function, pay it’s employees, and invest in programs and facilities.