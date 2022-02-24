State officials highlighted the work of Erie’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnership (SPCP) at Erie City Hall Thursday.

Officials commended the city’s effort to strengthen the relationship between Erie Police and the community.

They revealed the findings of a study about the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships (SPCP) program. They say that the program has been beneficial for the city since 2018.

“We hope that the city and the community will feel encouraged that these kind of efforts and hard work will pay off and they can see improvements in their relationships with the police,” said Gerri Ratliff, Action Director of the Department of Justice’s Community Relations service.

Representatives from the Department of Justice and the regional U.S. District Attorney say the program started conversations that led to action.

“Erie was an early adopter of body cameras, which I think does a lot to establish public trust in their police department,” said Cindy Chung, U.S. District Attorney.

One mother who lost her son to gun violence says she believes outreach programs that strengthen the relationship between the community and police are having a positive impact on the city.

“The officers showing off their vehicles in the fire department, they’re showing off the fire truck and the kids getting wet. Just seeing that, it really just gives you so much hope that there is going to be such a brighter future moving forward. I mean, the kids are the future, so we have to do the work now,” said Vanessa Belen, SPCP community member.

Belen said after her son, Elijah Jackson, was killed, she was hopeful police would find the person who shot him. She said she was inspired to join the program in her pursuit for justice.

Another community leader explained why it’s so important.

“Build relationships and build trust. If they see you being supportive, then they can support you, but you have to build that community relationship,” said Tyshun Taylor.

State officials also commending the City of Erie for hiring a full-time recruitment officer.