Officials tour Erie County Community College classrooms at TREC; classes slated to begin Sept. 1st

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland and Department of Education Acting Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Tanya Garcia toured one of the locations designated for the Erie County Community College Tuesday.

The president and members of the Erie County Community College met with officials to tour the new Erie County Community College Regional Science Consortium classrooms at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

TREC will be one of the four instructional sites that will be used by the community college.

The president of the college says 25 applications are coming in every day, and that today’s meeting is all about partnering together to meet the needs of incoming students.

“This is all going to be about making sure that we’re partnering together, we’re focused on the same goal, to better Erie County, to better the state, so we can improve individuals lives by skilling them up and allowing them to join the workforce. When that happens, the economy improves. So you’re going to see a lot of ‘partnering themes’ going on today,” said Chris Gray, president, Erie County Community College.

Gray says tuition is free and classes will begin September 1st.

