Officials urging Pennsylvania drivers to use caution when driving in the winter

Members of Pennsylvania State Police, AAA, and PennDOT are combining efforts to get a simple out this winter. They are urging Pennsylvania drivers to play it safe when the roads get slick.

The groups met with the media on Wednesday morning to get that message out.

It’s an approach that has two parts. The first is paying attention when behind the wheel and being prepared with food, water and other supplies, if needed.

“Winter driving does create challenges with the slick road conditions that drivers are going to encounter to make sure that they know what the best practices are and things that they can do on the road.” said Saxon Dougherty, PennDOT.

Other suggestions include carrying salt, warm clothing, and an emergency preparation kit offered by a number of agencies, including AAA.