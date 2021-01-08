Officials urging resident to register online as organ and tissue donors on Second annual Donor Day

As 7,000 Pennsylvanians wait for a life-saving organ transplant, state officials are urging people to register online as organ and tissue donors.

Today, January 8th, or 01.08, is the second annual PA Donor Day.

The date is significant because one donor can save eight lives.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the need for organ donors is now greater than ever.

Last year, national organ donors made nearly 40,000 life saving transplants possible.

If you would like to become an organ donor and learn more about organ donation, you can click here.