Officials vetting different voting machine vendors

Governor Wolf announced 90 million dollars in bonds for voting machine upgrades throughout the Commonwealth.

Erie County election officials have been vetting different voting machine vendors for over a year to see which machine will work best for the area.

As of right now, they have narrowed down their search to three vendors. New voting machines won’t be in use until spring 2020.

“Since the Governor’s executive order last year to upgrade voting systems around the county, we felt it was only right that the state provide some funding to counties like Erie to help us with that purchase,” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.