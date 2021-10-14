Officials visit Presque Isle State Park to access lake’s impact on peninsula during annual Fall Beach Walk

The annual fall beach walk took place Thursday at Presque Isle State Park to access the lake’s impact on the peninsula.

The fall beach walk is the second of two yearly walks done by the Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers. The goal is to locate significant erosion along the shoreline.

“We are looking at how the erosion has happened on the park, where some of the sand that was placed especially during this fall beach walk where some of that sand is placed during the project during the summer and where that sand has migrated to.” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

State officials say the beach erosion is the lowest its been in many years and that is all because of the low lake water levels.

One focal point of the walk is to see where and how the sand moved over the summer season from Beach 5, known as the Feeder Beach.

“We really look at beaches 6, 7,8. and Mill Road every year with a pretty close eye because that is where you have the majority of the erosional forces happen in those areas,” Greene said. “We want to check those ones really good to make sure everything is where it should be or at least expected.”

Gull Point is examined to see how much sand has made its way out there.

“After the break water, there’s a lot of erosional force happens. That shore line is slowly overtopping itself and backing itself further southward every year, so we want to check that as well,” Greene said.

