Officials warn to stay safe while grilling during the holiday weekend

Many are getting ready to take out the grill as they celebrate the holiday, but there are things to keep in mind in order to keep you safe.

The Chief Fire Inspector for the City of Erie explaining when cleaning, you want to check the connections and make sure there aren’t any nests or buildup from last year.

You also want to be sure that the grill is at least 10 feet from the house. And although you may want to put extra food on there to cook faster, you don’t want to overload it and have it flare up.

“We just need people to pay attention, bad things happen when people leave a grill unattended. We have had multiple fires over the years where somebody just went inside to grab a beer or food or whatever and left the grill unattended. Next thing you know, their siding has melted or the house is on fire.” said Darren Hart.

Hart also explaining that its good to have water or a fire extinguisher on hand when grilling.