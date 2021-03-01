Officials weigh in on future of Wesleyville Hose Company

More on the future of the Wesleyville Hose Company, which is in question.

As JET 24 Action News reported on Sunday, fire and rescue volunteers gathered to discuss the lack of staffing throughout the department.

The main concern is the lack of volunteers in the small community. Those officials tell us this is an ongoing problem. If it isn’t fixed, it will result in closing the fire department.

Emotions are high as Wesleyville fire officials ponder the future of the fire department.

“We all also have jobs and families. It doesn’t make us available and no one person can do 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” said Darlene Alfieri.

The Wesleyville Fire Department is trying to find solutions to recruit more volunteers. Emergency services could be shifted to nearby communities like Lawrence Park or Belle Valley to take over if the lack of staffing continues.

“There has not really been serious talk about closing anything. It’s just talk on how we can make it better and how can we bring in the volunteers.” said Paul Bills, Wesleyville Mayor.

The fire department currently staffs 20 volunteers, which includes free training and classes to those interested.

Wesleyville officials say the pandemic is creating hardships on recruiting efforts with the lack of community outreach events.

Fire officials say the department is important to the community in a number of ways.

“We’ve worked with the churches of different festivals. We work at community days and we brought the fire safety house in so the kids can get comfortable and learn what to do.” Alfieri said.

Wesleyville Fire Department also provides educational fire prevention safety programs for kids.

On Tuesday at 6:00 p.m at the fire hall, staff will have applications for volunteers interested in joining the team. Residents will also have the chance to talk to staff members and check out gear.