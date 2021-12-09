Officials weigh in on potential overturn of Roe vs. Wade

A Mississippi law is playing a role in the future of Roe vs. Wade. The defining case in abortion law in America.

Enacted in 2018, the Mississippi law allows women to receive abortions at 15 weeks.

Tim Broderick, Executive Director of People For Life, argues that a child in embryo at that age will have all of his or her organs, bones, body systems, and personality development.

The turnaway study from the University of California at San Francisco shows some of the health concerns women could later in life if they are denied an abortion.

Governor Tom Wolf joined Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in using that argument to push for choice, saying the difficult decision should be made by the woman.

“Abortion bans hurt pregnant people. They hurt families. They hurt our society at large. These bans lead to worse health outcomes for pregnant people. It leads to worse outcomes, health outcomes for babies. They increase the rates of maternal mortality and they cause financial hardship that hurts families and hurts our economy.” said Governor Tom Wolf.

While Roe vs. Wade is in the balance, an unborn child advocate tells us what things should be considered.

“It’s an important subject that needs to be looked at very carefully. We have to balance burdens and rights between parties that are involved. Whenever we talk about a burden on the mother, we also have to consider the interest of the unborn child.” Broderick said.

Governor Wolf has vetoed these bills regarding abortion bans and vows that he will continue to veto the rest. However, the final decision may well rest with the U.S. Supreme Court.

