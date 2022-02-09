Officials weigh in on steady incline of gas prices

From snow weary to price weary, consumers are feeling it at the pump. The big question on everyone’s mind is why are gas prices continuously rising?

Gas prices have been on a steady incline since the beginning of 2021. Consumers are seeing continued high prices now two months in 2022 as high as $3.69 a gallon.

The main cause of what is driving the rising prices is crude oil.

“When crude oil goes up and down by a dollar here and a dollar there, that has a major impact on what happens at the pump because crude is 50 to 60 cents of every single dollar you spend when you buy gasoline,” said Jim Garrity, Spokesman at AAA East Central.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Some tips for saving gas is to condense the amount of trips being taken, drive more fuel efficient cars if possible, consider gas prices when budgeting and adjust your speed while driving.