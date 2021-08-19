Ohio Gov. DeWine visits Ashtabula after river cleanup

Ohio governor Mike DeWine was in Ashtabula Thursday to celebrate the cleanup and restoration of the Ashtabula River.

The governor was joined by members of the EPA and local leaders at the Ashtabula Yacht Club to celebrate the milestone that was 33 years in the making.

Governor DeWine said those gathered that the cleanup is good for more than just the environment.

“We’ve seen in Ashtabula, frankly, more businesses come,” Gov. DeWine said. “A lot more boats that are out here they’re generating. A lot of good things happening when you clean up a river or you clean up a lake.”

The governor and other guests also took a boat tour to see some of the improvements first-hand.

