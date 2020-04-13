Ohio governor orders Ohio only sales in liquor stores in several Pennsylvania border counties

Cross border runs to buy liquor in Ohio will now become more difficult for Pennsylvanians.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has ordered Ohio resident sales only in several Pennsylvania border counties.

These counties include Ashtabula, Belmont, Coumbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

The order went into effect at 2 p.m. designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

To purchase liquor in those counties a buyer must show either a valid Ohio ID, a valid military ID or other valid non-Ohio ID showing that person is in compliance with health department orders.