An Ohio man was killed in a fatal logging accident in the town of Ripley, NY in Chautauqua County.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 46-year-old David Byler of Middlefield, Ohio was killed when a tree fell on top of him while he was logging.

It happened 1/2 mile into a wooded area off Klondike Road in Ripley Sunday afternoon.

He was airlifted from the scene, but died at the hospital in Erie.