(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man was transported to UPMC Hamot after his kayak overturned in Chautauqua County, New York.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 19, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the report of an overturned kayak in Maple Springs. At the scene, deputies found Paul Maxim, 73, of Pataskala, Ohio, unconscious.

Deputies began CPR. Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency Services, and Maple Springs Fire Department then arrived and provided additional care.

Maxim was transported to UPMC Jamestown for treatment, and later was transported to UPMC Hamot.