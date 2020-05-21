Ohio State looks into plan that could have 20,000-25,000 fans at football games

The conversations are starting to escalate on what a college football season could look like in the fall of 2020.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke to media members Wednesday where he talked about possible scenarios for fans to return to Ohio Stadium in the fall.

Smith mentioned the university had discussions on allowing a limited number of fans into Ohio State’s 100,000-plus capacity outdoor stadium. Following the CDC social distancing guidelines, Smith said Ohio State could fit 20,000-25,000 fans into the stadium safely. If the restrictions are relaxed in the future, that number could jump to larger crowds.

“Could we implement the current CDC guidelines about distancing in an outdoor environment and significantly less fans than we’re used to? I think It’s possible,” Smith said.

Smith also mentioned student-athletes could be allowed back to campus on June 8 and they will be able to resume workouts in small numbers with extra precautions in place.

Penn State is set to host Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 24 – dependent on the season starting on time.