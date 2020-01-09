Ohio State Police and Highway Patrol investigating high speed chase ending with officer-involved shooting

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a high-speed chase that ended with a standoff and officer involved shooting.

Ohio State Police say at around 9:00am troopers ran a registration check on a Ford Expedition that was near a rest area. It was discovered that the truck was stolen from the Meadville area.

The driver then refused to stop for troopers and initiated a 19-minute chase. Once the truck came to a stop, a aman who was in the truck came out holding a woman at gunpoint.

Both of them continued approaching troopers. Despite being given orders to stop and drop the weapon, troopers shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.