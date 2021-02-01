Oil City Fire Department provides update on fatal structure fire

The Oil City Fire Department has ruled that the structure fire that occurred on January 30th was accidental. The cause of the fire was an overloaded circuit.

Two electric space heaters, a mini refrigerator, and numerous computer devices were found plugged into the same circuit.

The failure of the circuit occurred on the 1st floor of the residence at the base of a staircase to the second floor.

There were no working smoke detectors located in the home. Additionally, firefighter efforts were hampered by severe hoarding like conditions throughout the structure.

In addition there were numerous liquid kerosene containers as well as propane tanks throughout the structure believed to be used for heating.

A propane tank was actively venting when firefighters were battling the blaze, the tank then ignited forcing firefighters to retreat from the residence.

Fire Chief Mark Hicks is pleading to family members, and residents alike that if you are aware of others living in these type of conditions please make sure they have working smoke detectors.

The outcome of this fire may have been completely different if a working smoke detector would have been located in the home.

No flammable liquids or propane tanks should be stored inside your residence. Often fire insurance will refuse payment for losses if these items are located in your household.

Flammable liquids and gases should be stored in an exterior building such as a shed that is well ventilated, never inside an occupied structure.

The residents reportedly had no insurance and the home has been ruled a total loss. The structure is slated for demolition on February 2nd.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old Lori King, 61-year-old Rodney Connerly, and 68-year-old Debra Connerly. All victims were found in their bedrooms.