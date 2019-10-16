Oil City man faces animal cruelty charges for torturing and killing cat, then using it as catfish bait

An Oil City man is facing aggravated cruelty charges after police say he tortured and killed a cat because he wanted to get catfish bait.

Court records don’t have a specific location, but it is believed to have happened along the water’s edge in Oil City on October 2nd.

22-year-old William James Arbaugh is believed to have thrown a cat against the rocks to end its life. He then gutted the animal and took out the organs to use as fish bait in order to catch catfish.

Arbaugh faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He is free on a $2,500 unsecured bond.