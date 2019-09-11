Old Almshouse Cemetery holds memorial and committal services for those that have passed on and have been ‘left alone’

Volunteers at the Old Almshouse Cemetery ensure that nobody is forgotten.

Since 1991, volunteers have gathered to spread the remains of people who have passed on. The remains are of those who have been “left alone” according Joseph Giles, Chairman, Old Almshouse Cemetery.

48 remains were spread among the trees and property. Giles saying the event has grown over the years thanks to community support.

“We wind up with a large number of people in the community willing to make sure there is no one forgotten in our community,” Giles said.

Giles also tells us they are thankful for the cooperation and help from the community throughout the years.