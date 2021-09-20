Old Almshouse Cemetery holds memorial service for those who passed away and have been left alone

The old Almshouse Cemetery held a memorial service on September 20th for people who passed away and have been left alone.

Several people volunteered at the old Almshouse to ensure that nobody is forgotten.

Forty plus of the people who have been unclaimed had their ashes spread on the grounds of the old Almshouse Cemetery.

These memorial services have been going on for over 30 years where volunteers gather to spread the ashes of people who have passed on.

One of the board members of the old Almshouse Cemetery said that it is important to honor and show those that they weren’t forgotten.

“The people that we’re honoring can’t say thank you to us. We’re doing this because we’re allowed to do this, not because to get any praise, not to get any thanks from people, just to do it for them,” said Jeff Pinski, Board Member, Erie County Almshouse Cemetery.

Every two years the board members of Almshouse would host the memorial.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists