Old antenna removed from Jet 24/Fox 66 Studios broadcast tower

Some major technology improvements are being made at Jet 24.

Today, a tower crew was high in the air over the TV station in Summit Township, taking an old antenna off the current broadcast tower.

During this heavy lift, the Jet 24 News Team and the rest of the staff had to evacuate the studios and offices.

The antenna taken down is 60 feet long and weighs over 8,000 pounds. Later this week, a new antenna will be put on top of the 800 foot tower.

The project is designed to improve the over-the-air signal throughout Northwestern Pennsylvania.