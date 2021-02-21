Old bank converted into old fashioned yet modern barbershop

Ever hear of an old bank that was turned into a barber shop?

Well for V’s Barbershop in Erie, that is what makes it so unique.

One of the most interesting things with this barbershop is that the old bank has been turned into an old fashioned, yet modern barbershop.

The owner said that since he was young and experienced his grandfather’s barbershop, he has always wanted to open one himself and what better place than here in Erie.

Despite the challenges during the pandemic, the shop has had a lot of traffic.

One of the attractions in the shop is the 80 year old vintage barber chairs that give the atmosphere of an old fashioned barbershop.

“I think that’s kind of our big challenge here is to make it very good service, very good barbershop service, and to be dependable,” said Brad Gregory, Owner and Operator of V’s Barbershop.

The barbershop also has an app that you can schedule appointments on before you visit.