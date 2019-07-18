Olive Garden donates to Second Harvest Food Bank

Erie Olive Garden gives back to the community in numerous ways, including through the Olive Garden Harvest Program.

Each day, every Olive Garden Restaurant “harvests” surplus food that wasn’t served to guests. It is then prepared and frozen to be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Olive Garden’s have always donated. I think since 2003 we have been donating. In that amount of time, just this Olive Garden has donated 68,000 pounds of food,” said Bonnie Lauria, Olive Garden.

Erie’s Olive Garden has donated more than 60,000 pounds of wholesome, surplus food.