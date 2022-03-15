Support is growing to bring what could be a major attraction to the Flagship City.

Erie County Council publicly threw their support behind the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard on March 15.

Council members passed their resolution to support the project. For one organization, this is a big help with attempting to move the ship to Erie.

“Don’t Give Up the Ship” is an iconic phrase used in the Navy. This is also something that Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard non-profit stands by when it comes to bringing a frigate to Erie.

The hope is to relocate the USS Halyburton FFG-40 that will be turned into a museum that will be located on Presque Isle Bay.

This can only happen by gaining approval from the Navy.

“Well I think there is a couple things that the Navy finds interesting about us. One is the story and connection to Oliver Hazard Perry without question,” said Joe Pfadt, Executive Director of Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard.

Currently Pfadt said that the organization is halfway through the second phase of getting the approval from the Navy to obtain the 122 million dollar ship.

Pfadt said that one important step was getting the support of members of county council backing up this project and writing a supporting letter to the Navy.

“This is really easy. It’s one word, exciting. This is a win, win for Erie County, Pennsylvania,” said Brian Shank, Chairman of Erie County Council.

“It is a heartfelt expression that shows something great for our veterans and will be a huge asset to the Bayfront,” said Jim Winarski, Councilman of Erie County Council.

Not only does Pfadt claim that the frigate will draw in veterans, but also people from all over the country bringing an economic value to the community.

“I think from our economic impact we are looking at about 18 million dollars to the impact of the economy in the commonwealth which is significant,” said Pfadt.

Mathieu Sanders, a member on the board of directors for the organization, said that he is most excited to offer this piece of history for veterans for years to come.

“When the veterans get older and they are able to bring their kids and grandkids to show them where they worked when they were 19 and 20 years old, it’s an amazing thing,” said Mathieu Sanders, Board of Directors for Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard.

Now that they have the support from council, they have until September to submit the second phase of the application to the Navy.

According to Pfadt, it will cost an upward three million dollars to move the ship to Erie. Pfadt said that they will begin fundraising after all phases have been approved by the Navy.