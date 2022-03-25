PennDOT announced that the second year of work on the five-point roundabout at the intersections of Oliver Road, Flower Road, and Hamot Township is expected to start in April 2022.

The date for restart is set for April 11, 2022.

The two-year project includes removal of the existing intersections and construction of a roundabout.

Additional work includes milling and paving intersecting roads, construction of sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvement, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement, and pavement markings.

In 2021, work was done offline of the current intersection. This work included new alignments of Flower Road and the north portion of Hamot Road. It also included new roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks, highway lighting and concrete islands.

According to PennDOT, the work will be done in seven phases and various detours will be in place during these phases.

Below are the planned phases for the project, according to a news release from PennDOT.

Phase 1B work will start April 11, 2022, weather permitting. It will focus on the Hamot Road north approach to the new roadway and the removal of the unused portion of Hamot Road. Temporary lanes will be constructed for two-lane traffic on Hamot Road. Additional drainage work will also be done. Traffic on Hamot Road will be detoured using Route 19 (Peach Street) and Hershey Road. The detour is anticipated to be in place on April 18, 2022. Detour and work are expected to take approximately eight days.

Phase 2A will include the construction of the approach on Oliver Road, as well as drainage, sidewalks, and concrete islands. Traffic will use the temporary lanes on Hamot Road. Work is expected to take approximately 12 days to complete.

Phase 2B will include the tie-in between Oliver Road approach and the new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Oliver Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Oliver Road traffic will be detoured using Hamot Road, Hershey Road, and Route 19. Work is expected to take approximately 11 days.

Phase 3 will include the construction of the tie-in between Flower Road approach and new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Flower Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Flower Road traffic will be detoured using the Oliver Road, Dunn Valley Road (Route 4013), and Reichert Road (Route 4013). Work is expected to take approximately 15 days.

Phase 4 will include removing another portion of the existing Oliver Road approach and construction of the tie-in between Oliver Road and the new roadway. Traffic on Oliver Road and Hamot Road will be detoured using Flower Road, Reichert Road, and Dunn Valley Road. Work is expected to take approximately 14 days.

Phase 5 will include constructing the southern tie-in between Hamot Road and the new roadway. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns and detour signs. Work will require varying detours between Oliver Road and Hamot Road. Work is expected take approximately 10 days.

Phase 6 will include constructing the central island including the truck apron, curbs, and landscaping. Work is expected to take approximately 28 days to complete.

Phase 7 will include milling and paving the final surface for the roundabout lanes, as well as sign installation.

PennDOT officials report that the roundabout is expected to be fully open to all traffic in October 2022. The contractor is J.C. Lee Construction and Supply of Petrolia, Pa.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available online at the www.penndot.gov/District1.