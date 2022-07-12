Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and used with permission.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The five-leg roundabout project currently underway on Oliver Road will see a new detour beginning tomorrow (July 13).

During the 15-day detour, a portion of Flower Road and the Flower Road entrance to the Erie County Technical School will be closed. The planned detour was announced on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Facebook page.

The five-leg roundabout project is meant to address traffic flow issues at the intersections of Oliver, Flower and Hamot roads in Summit Township. Data gathered from 2012 to 2016 showed the intersection had crash rates that were more than two times the statewide average for similar roadways, a project overview explained.

The project began in 2021 with offline work, including new alignments for Flower and Hamot roads, along with work on approaches, drainage, sidewalks, lighting and concrete islands. Phase 1B began this year and has resulted in several planned detours.

The roundabout is expected to be completed in October 2022.