Oliver’s Beer Garden coming soon to Erie’s Bayfront

Scott Enterprises continues to expand its hospitality by adding an outdoor Oliver’s Beer Garden venue by Erie’s Bayfront.

The beer garden is expected to open later this month between the Erie Maritime Museum and the new Hampton Inn.

The outdoor venue will have a full bar featuring local breweries like Erie Brewing Company, Lavery Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Riverside Brewing, Erie Ale Works, 5 & 20, Southern Tier and more.

Oliver’s Beer Garden will also pour drafts of its signature brew — Shipfaced — which is produced in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing. There will be 16 draft beers on tap at Oliver’s Beer Garden, with additional brands in cans and bottles available.

There will also be a full bar with cocktails, mixed drinks, hard seltzers and more. A food truck will be serving summertime favorites, such as Smith’s Hot Dogs, Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Lobster & Seafood Rolls, Gyros, Salads and more.

There will also be live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays. A stage for live music and special events will be viewable from the seating area.

Scheduled performers include Tennessee Back Porch, Key West Express, Crush, Twisted Lid, Lucky Dog, The Division Street Machine, Ron Yarman & Jared Cooney, Acoustic Jukebox, Night Circus, The Rooftop Project, Monica Lewis and others.

You can find the full entertainment schedule at oliversbeergarden.com.

The outdoor venue is partially covered by a roof structure and can accommodate over 250 guests at a time. The beer garden will also have outdoor fire pits, picnic tables with umbrellas, and yard games such as bocce and cornhole available to play.

Scott Enterprises says the outdoor beer garden is an additional attraction to Erie’s Bayfront and an add on to Hampton Inn’s Oliver’s Rooftop Bar.

It’s going to be unique venue. We’ve studied a lot of them around the country and we believe we have the right combination of things here,” said Nick Scott Sr, president, Scott Enterprises.

Tomorrow there will be a job fair at the Hampton Inn to hire 30 people for the outdoor venue. Those interested can attend an afternoon session from 12 – 2 p.m. or an evening session from 4 – 6 p.m.

