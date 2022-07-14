A new entertainment venue on the Bayfront was the scene of a time-honored tradition.

Oliver’s Beer Garden held a cruise-in down by the water on Thursday evening for the first time in its short history.

There was a nice mixture of classic automobiles, high-end foreign roadsters, collectibles, and muscle cars all added to the fun.

Owners popped their hoods while enthusiasts took the time to get a look at engines and interiors.

Scott Enterprises Vice President said the buzz for the inaugural event is already growing.

“We’re going to see how it goes tonight and probably do it a couple more times Thursdays in the summer. So far, the turnout’s great and a lot of people are talking about it and we’re excited about it,” said Chris Scott, Owner and Vice President at Scott Enterprises.

Oliver’s Beer Garden opened on the Bayfront during the summer of 2021.