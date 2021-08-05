Oliver’s Beer Garden officially opens with ribbon cutting

A Scott Enterprises employee is remembered at Erie’s newest hotspot on the bay.

Oliver’s Beer Garden, which sits on the east basin of Dobbins Landing, is officially open to the public.

The new entertainment space features live music and fire pits for people to enjoy.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce marks more than just the first day of business.

“We also dedicated a plaque at a fire pit for one of our long term employees, who passed away unexpectedly,” said Nick Scott, president of Scott Enterprises. “So, we wanted to remember him, and that was another part of the ceremony.”

Oliver’s Beer Garden will also be open in the fall, along with plans to add more boat slips next year.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.