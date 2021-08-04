Oliver’s Beer Garden opens to the public Wednesday evening

Oliver’s Beer Garden is opening to the public Wednesday evening.

Oliver’s Beer Garden opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 4. It is located between the Erie Maritime Museum and the new Hampton Inn & Suites on the East Basin of Erie’s Bayfront.

The beer garden will have beer from local breweries like Erie Brewing Company, Lavery Brewing, Voodoo Brewery, Riverside Brewing, Erie Ale Works, 5 & 20, Southern Tier and more.

It will also feature drafts of its signature brew — Shipfaced — which is produced in partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing. There will be 16 draft beers on tap, with additional brands in cans and bottles available. There will also be a full bar available.

A food truck will be on site to serve Smith’s Hot Dogs, Italian Sausage Sandwiches, a Lobster & Seafood Roll, Burgers, Salads, and more.

There will also be outdoor fire pits and picnic tables available to sit at, and yard games such as bocce and cornhole available to play.

Oliver’s Beer Garden will have live music every weekend — Thursday, Friday, Saturday — during the summer season.

Scheduled performers include The Pop Rockets, Tennessee Back Porch, Key West Express, Crush, Twisted Lid, Lucky Dog, The Division Street Machine, Ron Yarman & Jared Cooney, Acoustic Jukebox, Night Circus, The Rooftop Project, Monica Lewis and others.

The outdoor venue is pet-friendly, with boat docking available in the East Basin.

The opening of the beer garden follow’s the opening of Oliver’s Rooftop in late 2020.

Oliver’s Rooftop and Oliver’s Beer Garden pay homage to Erie’s maritime history and are named in honor of Oliver Hazard Perry, an American naval commodore best known for his heroic role in the 1813 Battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812.

“It’s exciting to unveil Oliver’s Beer Garden on Erie’s Beautiful Bayfront” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott

Enterprises at a Press Conference last month. “We are proud to offer another unique food and beverage eatery for locals, visitors, tourists and hotel guests in the waterfront area. At Oliver’s Beer Garden, you can enjoy great local and regional beers, delicious food, and a great, fun outdoor atmosphere. At Scott Enterprises, we take pride in bringing new, innovative hospitality ideas to the Erie community, which create jobs and generate tax revenue.”



“We’ve seen a great response to Oliver’s Rooftop restaurant” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “We are thrilled to introduce another great downtown venue for people to gather and enjoy Erie’s fantastic summers.”



“We have been developing this idea for nearly a year and our team has spent months building a great menu & beer list, designing a great outdoor space, and scheduling live entertainment.” explained Chris N. Scott, Vice-President of Scott Enterprises. “We’re proud of our team’s efforts and we welcome everyone to check out Oliver’s Beer Garden on Erie’s Beautiful Bayfront”

