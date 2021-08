Oliver’s Beer Garden is set for a soft opening on Wednesday August 4th.

Construction on the Beer Garden, located just north of the Hampton Inn and Suites along Erie’s Bayfront, is complete.

Guests are welcome to enjoy craft beers, cocktails, and food from an on location food truck.

This is the newest addition to the development going on at the Scott Enterprises Harbor Place.

