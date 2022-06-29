Bikers are being welcomed to Oliver’s Beer Garden Tuesday night for a first-time event.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday night and all bikers are welcome. Parking is free for bikers who attend.

There will be live music performed by Honey Echo from 6 to 10 p.m. Along with the music, Oliver’s food truck will be there serving food.

Chris Scott with Scott Enterprises says this event gives bikers a chance to be celebrated after having multiple bike events cancelled over the past couple years.

“It’s so exciting to see different people look at different bikes and what they have to offer,” Scott said. “It’s a really cool atmosphere, we’re trying to bring that back to Erie, which hasn’t been here in a while. We’re really excited about it. I think the beer garden is a great place for it with the atmosphere, beautiful views of the Bay.”

Another bike night will be held here at the beer garden next Wednesday, July 6th, starting at 5 p.m.

“So far over the summer, if it goes over well we’re probably going to do a couple more. It’s going to be awesome. It’s free parking for all bikes,” Scott added.

“We have live entertainment and we always also have obviously our food truck and different types of drinks, a lot of great stuff going on here. So hopefully we’re going to build excitement. It’s going to be a lot of fun to bring it back.”

Again Tuesday night’s Bike Night at the beer garden starts at 5 p.m. All bikers park for free.