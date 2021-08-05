Oliver’s Beer Garden to hold grand opening Thursday with live music

A new summer hang out with food, beer and games is open to the public right on the bay.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Oliver’s Beer Garden with more on this grand opening.

Last night was the beer garden’s soft opening, but tonight is the night to come out and have a drink and listen to live music.

Oliver’s Beer Garden is the sister restaurant to Oliver’s Rooftop Bar.

There are lawn chairs, fire pits and games to play. Plus, your furry friends are welcome and there are places to dock your boat right on the water.

This spot was designed to be chill and somewhere you can come and hang out by the water and enjoy Erie in the summer.

“The vibe is going to be great. We’re right on the waterfront in Erie, Pennsylvania looking at this great bay and waterfront. We’ve got two really great fire pits, we’ve got great food, we’ve got beer, what more could you ask for. We also have live music. We will have live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” said Nick Scott Jr., VP/Owner, Scott Enterprises.

Last night, Oliver’s Beer Garden’s held its soft opening, but tonight is the grand opening at 4 p.m., with live music beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For opening weekend there will be four bands playing. Thursday, Monica Lewis and Steppin’ Pappy will be performing. Find the full list of performers here.

There is street parking available on Front and State Streets, or there are two paid parking lots right by the hotels.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list