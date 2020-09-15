Oliver’s Restaurant at the new Bayfront Hampton Inn Suites expected to open in the beginning of November

Oliver’s Restaurant at the new Bayfront Hampton Inn Suites is expected to open in the beginning of November.

The new rooftop restaurant is still under construction. The Vice President of Scott Enterprises said that for the time being the hotel is staying busy.

The company vice president said that a lot of local people are coming down to the Bayfront Hotel for a staycation as well as corporations who are taking advantage of the location of the hotel.

The restaurant is intended to bring more people in for the view of some Erie’s most visited attractions including the Presque Isle Beaches and the Bayfront.

Nick Scott said that COVID-19 has caused some delays in the restaurants opening date.

“The restaurant is really coming along. We had some delays, COVID was obviously a big delay,” said Nick Scott, Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

From the Oliver’s Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, restaurant and bar visitors have a view of the Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard.