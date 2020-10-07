Oliver’s Rooftop bar & restaurant expected to open in November

The Hampton Inn & Suites Bayfront hotel has another addition coming– Oliver’s Rooftop bar & restaurant.

The rooftop bar & restaurant is an original-concept restaurant that pays homage to Oliver Hazard Perry, who Erie residents know as the man who led the Lake Erie Fleet during the War of 1812.

The rooftop will serve many of the chef’s created dishes with seafood, steaks and other creative dining options.

The rooftop restaurant is located eight stories above the Bayfront.

“There’s going to be a lot of features like this vapor fire place that’s back here. It’s safe and interesting looking, beautiful art work of the surrounding area. I think you’re going to find that this is going to be a great addition to Erie’s tourist scene and restaurant scene,” said Nick Scott, president, Scott Enterprises.

Oliver’s Rooftop is expected to open in the beginning of November.