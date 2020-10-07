Oliver’s Rooftop bar & restaurant opening soon at Erie’s Hampton Inn

After a month of Erie’s newest hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites on Erie’s Bayfront, opening its doors, the hotel has another addition to add to its looks– a rooftop bar & restaurant.

Yoselin Person was live from Oliver’s Rooftop with the owner of Scott Enterprises.

We’re weeks away from enjoying the rooftop setting here at the Hampton Inn. Yoselin was joined by Nick Scott, president of Scott Enterprises, who talks more about the rooftop bar & restaurant.

Oliver’s Rooftop is expected to open in the beginning of November.