Oliver’s Rooftop has officially opened after three years in the making

The latest Scott Enterprises project has officially opened after three years in the making.

Take a look at the newest dining experience on the Bayfront, Oliver’s Rooftop.

The restaurant sits on top of the Hampton Inn and Suites. The unique location allowed the Scott’s to create a restaurant that captures Erie’s history named after Oliver Perry.

Perry was known as the commander during the Battle of Lake Erie in 1813.

throughout the dinning experience from photos to menu items, you’ll find inspirations that are said to capture Erie.

“It’s very exciting. It’s one of those times where something turned out better than you expected. All the pieces came together. We were all going wow and on top of it the food is outstanding,” said Nick Scott Sr. of Scott Enterprises.

The project is part of the Harbor Place Project which is operated by Scott Enterprises.

The Harbor Place Project has a price tag of more than 160 million dollars.