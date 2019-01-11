Oliviah Hall blood drive today in Ashtabula Towne Square
A blood drive is being held today for a little girl who lost her battle to cancer.
10-year-old Oliviah Hall passed away due to brain cancer on December 29th. Now, her family is asking people to donate blood in her honor.
Today's blood drive is scheduled from 1-7pm at the Ashtabula Towne Square in Ohio.
