Oliviah Hall blood drive today in Ashtabula Towne Square

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 11:45 AM EST

Updated: Jan 11, 2019 11:45 AM EST

A blood drive is being held today for a little girl who lost her battle to cancer.

10-year-old Oliviah Hall passed away due to brain cancer on December 29th.  Now, her family is asking people to donate blood in her honor. 

Today's blood drive is scheduled from 1-7pm at the Ashtabula Towne Square in Ohio.

