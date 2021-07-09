Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to host vaccine clinic & blood drive at Second Baptist Church

The men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are holding a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic and blood drive at the Second Baptist Church.

The partnership with LECOM Health and the Community Blood Bank is to get people vaccinated and to donate blood, since the blood bank is experiencing a shortage.

The organization’s hope in collaborating with LECOM and the blood bank is to get residents to understand the urgent need to donate blood, as well as, the importance of building immunity in their system.

The collaboration is happening Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be incentives of $10 gift cards from both LECOM Health and the Community Blood Bank.

