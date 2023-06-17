(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One man was severely injured Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Borough of Wattsburg.

Calls came in around 1:15 Saturday afternoon for a motor vehicle accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle along Route 89 near the Erie County Fair Grounds.

Pennsylvania State Police temporarily closed off part of Route 89 between Haskhill Road and Main Street.

Lifeflight was called to the scene to airlift the motorcycle driver from the scene to UPMC Hamot. No word has been given on the truck driver’s condition.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate and all roads have since been reopened.