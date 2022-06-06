The U.S. Army Corp of engineers earmarks one and a half million dollars for Presque Isle beach replenishment.

The money is part of the army corps fiscal year 2022 work plan and 2023 budget.

That announcement came from Congressman Mike Kelly’s office.

A letter Kelly wrote to the army corps in February requested sand replenishment remain a high priority project.

An assistant secretary of the army calls the plan “another increment of transformative investments during this administration that will yield high economic and environmental returns.”