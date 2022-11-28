(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in custody in connection to the seizure of more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm in October.

According to a state police report, Gregory Havican has been arrested in relation with this case.

From a story we reported earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP troopers opened an investigation into suspected animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro Road.

The validity of the video was confirmed, and troopers then conducted a walkthrough of the farm with the owners, according to a report.

After further investigation, PSP Troopers allegedly declared the conditions on the farm as inhumane as they discovered the remains of numerous dead animals on a burn pile on the property. PSP then obtained a search warrant and began a full investigation.

PSP ultimately seized more than 200 animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The animals were sent to ANNA Shelter.