One car accident leaves car flipped on its side

A one car accident took place on Sunday September 20th and sent Millcreek fire crews rushing to the scene and one person to the hospital.

The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly Roads.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one car on its side. The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted by fire crews.

The driver was sent to the hospital with non serious injuries.

No word has been released on what caused the accident and police are still investigating.