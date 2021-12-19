One car accident on East Lake Road in North East sends one person to hospital

A motor vehicle accident took place in North East on Sunday morning.

This accident took place on the 9700 block of East Lake Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper is on the scene and they have sent out a tow truck.

Police also stated that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and was not wearing a seat belt. The driver then drove into some pine tress off the road.

The driver has been sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.