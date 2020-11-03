One charged, two suspects still at large in reported attack and robbery

Erie Police are still searching for two suspects in an attack and robbery.

According to police, 27-year-old Jackoby Mahome was charged with felony counts of robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and other related charges in the incident.

The incident reportedly happened Friday night when a man was waiting to pick up his wife when the three suspects reportedly dragged him from his car to beat him in a nearby house, forced him at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATM’s and stole his car.

The victim is a 38-year-old who told police he was waiting for his wife in the 300 block of West 24th Street. Police later recovered the car in the 200 block of Crandall Street.

Investigators are working to collect surveillance footage from the ATM’s.